Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Ivan Nova (46) reacts moments before White Sox manager Rick Renteria took from him out during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Highlights: Yankees 4 – White Sox 0 – 4/13/19
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Ivan Nova (46) reacts moments before White Sox manager Rick Renteria took from him out during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees – April 13, 2019