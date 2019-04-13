Highlights: White Sox 9 – Yankees 6 – 4/12/19

Posted 12:02 AM, April 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:48PM, April 12, 2019

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez celebrates with Yoan Moncada after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 12, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Michael Owens)

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees – April 12, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

