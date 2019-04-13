× Chicago headline recap with journalist Kim Bellware

Freelance Journalist extraordinaire Kim Bellware joins The Matt Bubala Show in-studio once again to discuss all things Chicago. As a freelance writer, Bellware has experience covering a wide array of topics. This in-studio visit, she discusses topics like getting lost on Lower Wacker Drive with Google maps, the Jussie Smollett case, college networking and the admission scam, the Sleepy Hollow shooting, voter turn out, and health care coverage. Since Tax Day is this coming Monday, she also discusses her thoughts and tells us how she fixes things from YouTube videos. Listeners also share their thoughts. For more information on Kim’s work and her latest stories, follow her on Twitter.