× Carm & Harry: Magic Johnson, NHL playoffs, happy for coach Q, and does Carm have Sleep Apnea?

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz are back in the studio discussing a wide range of topics. They first are joined by Lauren Lapka after co-hosting ‘White Sox Weekly’ with Mark.

After Lauren says farewell, Carm and Harry get down to business. Topics on the show include Magic Johnson leaving the Los Angeles Lakers. Was this a great idea on Magic’s part? Where will Magic get his next job?

Speaking of jobs, the guys discuss former Blackhawks Head Coach Joel Quenneville landing his next gig with the Florida Panthers. Does this make the Panthers a playoff team?

Finally does Carm have Sleep Apnea? You be the judge, as Carm and Harry wrap up the show with some fun discussions.