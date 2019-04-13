× An “intergalactic new menu” is being offered to Star Wars fans for a limited time

Max Herrera, Director of Food and Beverage at the Ivy Hotel joins The Matt Bubala Show to talk about a special offer for Star Wars fans this week. In honor of Chicago being “the chosen one” in hosting the Star Wars Celebration, the Ivy Hotel has created a speciality drink menu. Herrera says that when creating the drinks, his focus was on taste and presentation. “Lastly, is the effectiveness of every single one. The Yoda, which is made from gin, mint leaves, tonic, grapefruit juice and lime has a presentation aspect. “The two limes are going to be garnished on top displaying the Yoda ears. Herrera says that the small details are for the Star Wars fans to make connections to the drinks.” However, since the drinks are affordable, Herrera wants everyone to be able to share the experience.

The Ivy Hotel is branded as a boutique hotel, so it prides itself on personal service. A rooftop bar is located on the 16th floor and the Ivy also offers live music, food and drinks. Herrera says that for certain holidays the Ivy Hotel has special packages. Throughout the week, guests are also invited to receive 20% off their bill by either dressing in costume and posting a picture of their time at The Ivy, or posting a picture of a Divine Lounge cocktail, tagging the Ivy Hotel on Instagram or Facebook.