Wintrust Business Lunch 4/12/19: Macy’s Is Shifting The Retail Tides, Business Competition, & Lines of Comfortability

Posted 1:08 PM, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 12:53PM, April 12, 2019
Andrea Hanis and Steve Bertrand kicked off the afternoon with a chat touching on the turn of the retail apocalypse that could be coming from one of the industry veterans, Macy’s. Tom Gimbel is sharing his thoughts on the difficulty of balancing efficiency and creativity, Philippe Weiss is helping people understand where to draw the line on uncomfortability, and Front Row Phyllis is preparing our spring weekends with all of the entertainment events in the Chicago area.

 

