Video: Weekend Warning – Star Wars Celebration edition

Posted 3:02 PM, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 03:00PM, April 12, 2019

Star Wars Celebration is the big event in Chicago this weekend, so watch out for Jedi Knights, stormtroopers, Wookies, Ewoks, and other creatures walking around town. Plus, with music and sports events, there will be traffic congestion to avoid. As Darth Lapka reminds us, the Traffix Chicago app can help.

