Upgrading the Overhead Bins Might Be The Missing Link in Stress Free Flying…

After a brief vacation, Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) jumped back on the program to update Steve Grzanich on the latest with the 737 Max plane groundings that are hitting the bottom lines of airlines, JetBlue is taking their routes international, and a simple update to overhead luggage bins are revolutionizing the way people board a plane.