× The Top Five@5 (04/12/19): Derrick Rose gets emotional in new documentary, ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ trailer is released in Chicago, a New York weatherman drops the F-bomb on live TV, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Friday, April 12th, 2019:

Footage from the new documentary ‘Pooh: The Derrick Rose Story’ shows the former Chicago Bulls star the moment he finds out he’s being traded to the New York Knicks. Star Wars Episode 9 finally has a new title and new a trailer. Bill Crystal, Meg Ryan, and Rob Reiner reunite for the 30th anniversary of the release of ‘When Harry Met Sally’, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!