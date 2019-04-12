The Top Five@5 (04/12/19): Derrick Rose gets emotional in new documentary, ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ trailer is released in Chicago, a New York weatherman drops the F-bomb on live TV, and more…

Posted 6:01 PM, April 12, 2019

Derrick Rose speaks during a news conference at Madison Square Garden, Friday, June 24, 2016, in New York. The New York Knicks introduced Rose, the former NBA basketball MVP they acquired from the Chicago Bulls. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The Top Five@5 for Friday, April 12th, 2019:

Footage from the new documentary ‘Pooh: The Derrick Rose Story’ shows the former Chicago Bulls star the moment he finds out he’s being traded to the New York Knicks. Star Wars Episode 9 finally has a new title and new a trailer. Bill Crystal, Meg Ryan, and Rob Reiner reunite for the 30th anniversary of the release of ‘When Harry Met Sally’, and more!

