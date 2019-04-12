× The Opening Bell 4/12/19: Will Uber Impress on Wall Street or Slip Like Lyft?

Steve Grzanich began the day with Paul Nolte recapping the late market news yesterday of Uber officially preparing for an IPO, hoping to sell nearly $10 billion worth of stock. The two also recapped some of he economic data that continues to flow in reevaluating the role interest rates play in the US this year, and the US-China trade situation. Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) then checked in to continually update listeners on the 737 Max planes that are still grounded by majority of airlines and the airlines are feeling the pain.