The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.12.19: Givling, Feed My Starving Children, Weekend and Bright Side of Life

John Williams introduces you to your new favorite app, Givling, which is responsible for making a Lagrange Highlands man $8,800 richer. John invites Givling Chief Marketing Officer Seth Beard onto the show to talk about the trivia app’s funding and inspiration. Then, Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) Development Advisor Sarah Pressley describes what sets FMSC apart from other food banks, and is joined by Dr. Michael Cherenkov of the organization’s partner, Mission Eurasia. He shares how the food is distributed in Eastern Ukraine. John then celebrates the return of Game of Thrones with Lauren. And, John, Elif and Lauren give you “Fun Things To Do This Weekend” and Bright Side of Life.