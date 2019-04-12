× The final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ kicks off on HBO this Sunday. Here’s what we can expect from season 8

Bill and Harry Teinowitz are joined over the phone by Alexander Zalben, managing editor of Decider.com. They talk about Disney’s new streaming service, Netflix’s latest interactive offering: You vs. Wild, Star Wars Celebration, what we can expect to happen in the eighth and final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones, and much more.

