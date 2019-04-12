The final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ kicks off on HBO this Sunday. Here’s what we can expect from season 8

Posted 3:11 PM, April 12, 2019, by

A White Walker on Display during the launch of The Game of Thrones Touring Exhibition at the Titanic Exhibition centre in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. The exhibition is made up of authentic costumes, props and settings from seven seasons. (AP Photo)

Bill and Harry Teinowitz are joined over the phone by Alexander Zalben, managing editor of Decider.com. They talk about Disney’s new streaming service, Netflix’s latest interactive offering: You vs. Wild, Star Wars Celebration, what we can expect to happen in the eighth and final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.