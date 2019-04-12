The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/12/19): The death of journalism on the eve of the Pulitzers, Chicago Fire Prez looks to the future, GoT excitement, and more…

Attorney General William Barr appears before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee to make his Justice Department budget request, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Washington. Barr said Wednesday that he was reviewing the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation. He said he believed the president's campaign had been spied on and he was concerned about possible abuses of government power. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/12/19): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined the co-founder & publisher of Real Clear Politics, Tom Bevan, to talk about the credibility issues facing mainstream media in the modern world, specifically media reaction to U.S. Attorney General William Barr telling members of Congress that he has serious questions about why the FBI was “spying” on President Trump’s 2016 campaign. Then Chicago Tribune reporter & Game of Thrones enthusiast Will Lee breaks down some of the major theories surrounding the final season of HBO’s blockbuster series. Plus, Kasso meets up with Chicago Fire Soccer Club President and General Manager Nelson Rodríguez outside of practice as the team prepares for another season.

