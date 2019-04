× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.12.19: Growing the moron franchise

Dean Richards and Steve discuss growing the moron franchise at the Star Wars Celebration this weekend at McCormick Place. Our Chicago Bulls correspondent, Conor Gibbs, stopped by to wrap up the season. Congressman Mike Quigley talks about building trust with the public by being more transparent. Andrea Darlas and Bridget Gainer stopped by the studio for the Cochran Show Friday party!