Roe Conn Full Show (4/11/19): Ben Bradley talks to Drew Peterson, Bret Baier previews his Bernie Town Hall, and more…

Posted 7:47 AM, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:44AM, April 12, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, speaks with FOX News town hall host Bret Baier at the Gem Theatre, Monday, March 7, 2016, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, April 11th, 2019:
(Roe has the day off, Richard Roeper fills-in) WGNTV’s Ben Bradley talks about his jailhouse interview with Drew Peterson, Fox News’ Bret Baier previews the ‘Bernie Sanders Town Hall’ he is hosting with Martha MacCullom, former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti breaks down arrest of Wikileaks’ founder Julian Assange, Tom Skilling explains why the Cubs moved the start time of their game, Chicago Police Commander Sean Lochran, The Top Five@5 features a video from the Chicago Police Department welcoming ‘Star Wars’ fans to town, Richard Roeper reviews ‘Hellboy’, and Broken English Executive Chef Frank Valdez celebrating the launch of their first annual ‘Cinco on the Street.’

