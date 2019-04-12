Enter for your chance to join Patti Vasquez at Writers Theatre to see Next to Normal, a deeply moving and captivating American musical that took Broadway by storm in 2009, winning three Tony awards and the Pulitzer Prize for drama. Five winners will get a pair of tickets each to the performance on Tuesday, May 14 at 7:30pm.
Night Out with Patti at Writers Theatre to see Next to Normal
