× MVPP: Ronald McDonald House 2018 Volunteer of the Year

It’s National Volunteer Week! Ronald McDonald House 2018 Volunteer of the Year, Michael Pope, joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about what volunteering means to him. He was a bartending in Chicago when a conversation with a patron changed his life. He was motivated to start volunteering at RMHC and now he’s an ambassador encouraging others to get involved. For more information and volunteer opportunities you can visit their website HERE.