Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 4-12-19

Posted 2:50 PM, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 02:49PM, April 12, 2019

Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include surveillance video showing a violent encounter between the CPD and a high school student, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx requesting an IG investigation into the handling of the Jussie Smollett case, Alderman Ed Burke possibly being involved in another bribery scheme, snow coming to Chicago this weekend, the Cubs beating the Pirates, the Sox heading to the Bronx to take on the Yankees and former Cub (and White Sox) player Scott Sanderson passing away.

