× Feed My Starving Children and Mission Eurasia only need four ingredients to nourish

Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) Development Advisor Sarah Pressley joins the show to explain the message behind the organization and its title. Sarah lists the ingredients that make FMSC different from other food banks. Plus, Mission Eurasia Executive Field Director Dr. Michael Cherenkov joins the show to explain the distribution of those packed foods to Eastern Ukraine.