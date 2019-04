× ‘Every Cub Ever’: A Cubrehensive guide to everyone who wore the uniform from 1871-2018

Rick Kaempfer has written a book that every Cubs fan needs! ‘Every Cub Ever’: A Cubrehensive guide to everyone who wore the uniform from 1871-2018. You can get the book HERE. It took him 10 long years to compile, not only each player’s bio information but interesting historical events that happened on the same days as Cubs history.