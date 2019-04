× Congressman Mike Quigley on the president’s tax returns: “Transparency is the only way to win back the public’s trust.”

Congressman Mike Quigley joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the Mueller report and how the direct way to win back the public’s trust by releasing the president’s tax returns. Quigley believes that they will pass somethings that requires presidents to release the past 6 years of tax returns. He believes that lives are at stake by not releasing the full Mueller report.