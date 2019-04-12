× Cochran Show Chicago Bulls youth correspondent Conor Gibbs on the Bulls on the end of the Bulls season, NBA Playoffs and the NCAA Championship

Conor Gibbs is the Steve Cochran Show Bulls correspondent for the 2018-19 season. Conor is a 5th grater at St. Clement and he’s an avid sports nut. Conor shares his thoughts on the end of the Bulls season, the NBA Playoffs and the NCAA Championship. Conor says the Bulls need to get a point guard and a big man. He wouldn’t take Zion in the draft. He thinks the 76ers will beat the Nets and his own basketball team won the consolation championship this year.