Chi STEM Program 2019 Summer Camp is Coming With Hands-On Learning and Fun

It was just a year ago when Chi STEM started as a once a week program that exposed youth to STEM curriculum. Founder Darius Nix quickly learned that the kids needed more time. This year he is excited to share that the program has been extended to 6 weeks during the summer.

Zakiyah Williams (Curriculum Writer and Chief Program Officer) shared that the educational experts are “planning to offer an amazing program.”

Youth between the ages of 6-12 will get to experiment, explore and learn hands-on subjects such as coding, bio-engineering and civil engineering.

Summer camp will take place at Bronzeville Charter School starting June 24, 2019- August 3, 2019.

Parents can log-on to www.fitcf.org for more details and to apply.

