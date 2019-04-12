× Bill and Harry Teinowitz Full Show 4.12.19

Harry Teinowitz fills in for Wendy Snyder. Bill and Harry kicked off the show by checking in with Jen DeSalvo, who gives us an update on the “Slow Roll” protest on the Tri-State Tollway. Alexander Zalben from Decider.com shares the latest in TV news. Harry has got a new roommate at his house and he just loves her/him.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.