× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/11/19: UK Cracks Down on Global Tech, BriteCo Planning to Grow, & Patrick Kane’s New Home (?)

The UK has plenty of things to worry about right now with Brexit, but Ian Sherr explained to Steve Bertrand how they are leading the charge with new initiatives to protect consumers from the global tech giants. Dustin Lemick has Chicago’s jewelry market in his blood as a generational jeweler but he’s shaking things up with his new company BriteCo, and Dennis Rodkin checked in with Steve to review the latest real estate news including where Patrick Kane might be moving to (with a number of other sports superstars) in downtown Chicago.