Wintrust Business Lunch 4/11/19: UK Cracks Down on Global Tech, BriteCo Planning to Grow, & Patrick Kane’s New Home (?)

Posted 1:07 PM, April 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:54PM, April 11, 2019

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The UK has plenty of things to worry about right now with Brexit, but Ian Sherr explained to Steve Bertrand how they are leading the charge with new initiatives to protect consumers from the global tech giants. Dustin Lemick has Chicago’s jewelry market in his blood as a generational jeweler but he’s shaking things up with his new company BriteCo, and Dennis Rodkin checked in with Steve to review the latest real estate news including where Patrick Kane might be moving to (with a number of other sports superstars) in downtown Chicago.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.