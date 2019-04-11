FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd attends the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront in New York. Todd is running the second annual "Meet the Press" film festival in Washington this weekend. He hopes it becomes a showcase for shorter films on newsy topics. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Chuck Todd: Will we ever get to see Trump’s tax returns or is it a lost cause?
Just when we thought it’d be a slow news day Julian Assange get’s arrested in London, so Chuck Todd of NBC’s Meet The Press gives Steve a call to discuss the news as well as what’s happening in Washington.