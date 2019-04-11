A New York City pedicab is transformed by LEGO Master Builders, who spent 396 hours making it into a rideable LEGO Millennium Falcon comprised of over 20,300 bricks to celebrate Star Wars Day, Friday, May 4, 2018 in New York. (Amy Sussman/AP Images for The LEGO Group)
What Will Be Announced at Star Wars Celebration 2019?
Thousands of fans from across the galaxy are expected to be in Chicago this weekend for the 2019 Star Wars Celebration. Bill and Wendy are joined by over the phone by Rebel Force Radio co-host Jimmy Mac to get the latest news about this year’s ultimate Star Wars experience.
