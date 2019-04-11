× What Will Be Announced at Star Wars Celebration 2019?

Thousands of fans from across the galaxy are expected to be in Chicago this weekend for the 2019 Star Wars Celebration. Bill and Wendy are joined by over the phone by Rebel Force Radio co-host Jimmy Mac to get the latest news about this year’s ultimate Star Wars experience.

