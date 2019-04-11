Video: Binny’s Kristen Ellis Shares in the PPG Paints Green Room

Posted 4:20 PM, April 11, 2019, by

Kristen Ellis, the Wine Education and Events Coordinator for Binny’s Beverage Depot, stops by to share some of her wine expertise in the PPG Paints Green Room. Find out some of her favorite drinks and drinking spots in the greater Chicago area and enjoy her insight into which wines pair best with various Chicago food staples. If you’d like some more valuable advice when it comes to adult beverages, you can hear more from Kristen and other industry experts on the Barrel to Bottle Podcast.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.