Kristen Ellis, the Wine Education and Events Coordinator for Binny’s Beverage Depot, stops by to share some of her wine expertise in the PPG Paints Green Room. Find out some of her favorite drinks and drinking spots in the greater Chicago area and enjoy her insight into which wines pair best with various Chicago food staples. If you’d like some more valuable advice when it comes to adult beverages, you can hear more from Kristen and other industry experts on the Barrel to Bottle Podcast.
Video: Binny’s Kristen Ellis Shares in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Roe Conn Full Show (2/5/19): SOTU prop bets, V-Day wines, the Top Five@5, and more…
-
Bonus Episode: Wine Expo Preview
-
B2B – Ep. 75 Syrah in the Northern Rhone
-
B2B – Barbara Widmer shares Brancaia
-
Binny’s expert Valentine’s Day wine picks that will knock your socks off and not break the bank
-
-
Video: Darrin Jackson in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
B2B – Ep. 70 Zinfandel
-
B2B – Ep. 74 Fire & Ice
-
Video: Eddie Brill in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Richard Roeper in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
-
Video: Barry Brewer in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Speed Interview with the cast of “Kinky Boots”
-
B2B – Hypeworthy?