Video: Binny’s Kristen Ellis Shares in the PPG Paints Green Room

Kristen Ellis, the Wine Education and Events Coordinator for Binny’s Beverage Depot, stops by to share some of her wine expertise in the PPG Paints Green Room. Find out some of her favorite drinks and drinking spots in the greater Chicago area and enjoy her insight into which wines pair best with various Chicago food staples. If you’d like some more valuable advice when it comes to adult beverages, you can hear more from Kristen and other industry experts on the Barrel to Bottle Podcast.

