uh-PARENT-ly | Boys: How do we protect them from societal stereotypes?

Is our culture’s narrow definition of masculinity harming our boys and men? What does it mean to “man up” or “be a man?” The Mask You Live In documents the pressures boys face: to disconnect from emotions, to devalue friendships, to degrade women and to resolve conflicts with violence. Michael G. Thompson, psychologist and author of the New York Times best-selling book Raising Cain: Protecting the Emotional Life of Boys, contributed to the documentary. He tells uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos boys need to learn and practice social literacy.