× Thought Leader Doug Myers: A Brief History On The Evolution of Wealth Management

Wealth Management. Private Banking. Financial Planning. To many, these are phrases that mean the same thing but Doug Myers (Senior Vice President and the Chicago Private Client Market Leader at Associated Bank) explained to Steve Grzanich that these fall under the same umbrella but there are important distinctions that consumers should be aware of. The Associated Bank Thought Leader this week sorted through the differences and also the latest news coming out of the world of banking.