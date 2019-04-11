The Top Five@5 (04/11/19): Michael Avenatti faces new federal charges in California, President Trump slams the Russia investigation again, Disney releases full live-action “Lion King” trailer, Chicago Police geeks out over Star Wars, and more…

United States Attorney Nick Hanna, left announces the latest on new federal charges against attorney Michael Avenatti during a news conference in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The indictment announced Thursday in Los Angeles alleges Avenatti stole millions of dollars from clients, didn't pay taxes, committed bank fraud and lied during bankruptcy proceedings. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, April 11th, 2019:

Federal prosecutors in California opened new charges against Stormy Daniels former lawyer Michael Avenatti. President Trump, when asked about the Russia investigation says that “it should never happen to a President again.” Disney releases its first full-length trailer for the upcoming live action “Lion King’ movie. The Chicago Police Department gets the city ready for the “Star Wars Celebration”, and more!

