× The Top Five@5 (04/11/19): Michael Avenatti faces new federal charges in California, President Trump slams the Russia investigation again, Disney releases full live-action “Lion King” trailer, Chicago Police geeks out over Star Wars, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, April 11th, 2019:

Federal prosecutors in California opened new charges against Stormy Daniels former lawyer Michael Avenatti. President Trump, when asked about the Russia investigation says that “it should never happen to a President again.” Disney releases its first full-length trailer for the upcoming live action “Lion King’ movie. The Chicago Police Department gets the city ready for the “Star Wars Celebration”, and more!

