× The Schmoedown is turning movie trivia into a sport

Ben Bateman, Mark Reilly and Kristian Harloff join Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the Movie Trivia Schmoedown. Ben, Mark and Kristian talk about the loyalty of their audience, how the Schmoedown is part show and part contest, when they realized this concept was taking off, the general fascination people have with movies and trivia, the challenge of finding people who are both good at trivia and good at performing, how trivia as a sport is evolving and their live show and Star Wars celebration this weekend at the Athenaeum Theatre in Chicago.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.