The Patti Vasquez Show 04.10.19 | Sex, weed, and mental health

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

It’s Wellness Wednesday and we’re having the tough conversations on mental health with Clinical Psychologist Dr. John Duffy and Northwestern’s Dr. Kathy Tynus as they answer callers questions and more.

Dr. Tynus hangs around with us as we talk sex, birth control and Viagra.

Di Bilick joins us in the studio as she shares her story of her experience with Charcot-Marie tooth an illness that causes troubles in mobility and why she turned to medical marijuana.