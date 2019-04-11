The Opening Bell 4/11/19: How Many IL Jobs Are Dependent on International Trade?

Posted 6:22 AM, April 11, 2019

(Nicolas Asfouri/Pool Photo via AP)

The variations of banking can be confusing to sort out as a consumer, but that was what Doug Myers (Senior Vice President and the Chicago Private Client Market Leader at Associated Bank) and Steve Grzanich discussed on the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation and how people can better ready themselves with a deeper understanding of how it all works. At 16:00Paul DeLaney (Vice President of Trade and International Policy at the Business Roundtable) broke down the new study detailing how dependent the state of Illinois is on trade ( 1 in 5 jobs in the entire US are dependent on International trade).

 

