Steve Cochran Full Show 4.11.19: So cold we need our hoodie footie

It’s another busy day at the office! Just when we thought it’d be a slow news day Julian Assange get’s arrested in London so, Chuck Todd gives Steve a call to discuss the news as well as what’s happening in Washington. On the heels of yet another firing we welcome on “President Trump” to give us some insight into what was rattling in his head…Later Loser.

Our MVPP of the day is Ed Chainski who has a life long friendship not only with the White Sox but with his friend Steve Mullins (a Cubs fan) who he has been going to minor league games with for years! The two are about to embark on their 100th minor league park this summer. Pat Brady joins Steve live in studio to discuss tonight’s Lincoln Forum with guest host Gary Cole – For info and tickets visit HERE. Dean Richards joins us as well giving us the latest entertainment news surrounding Oprah, Lori Loughlin and Kim Kardashian.

David Hochberg shares the latest insight into saving money and proper mortgages and Pete McMurray and Tim Kavanagh speak about an exciting fundraiser happening at the Tivoli Theater. Finally, Wendy Snyder and Turi Rider discuss an upcoming event, “Women of Chicago Radio” happening this Sunday from Noon to 3 at the Museum of Broadcast Communications (360 N. State St.).