Roe Conn Full Show (4/10/19): Ald. Brendan Reilly explains his “no” vote on the Lincoln Yards project, Tom Skilling looks at when Spring-like temps return, and more…

Posted 7:30 AM, April 11, 2019, by , Updated at 07:54PM, April 10, 2019

Roe Conn (Photo: Mike Po)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, April 10th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Joe Donlon reports on an update the case of Melodie Gliniewicz, Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) discusses why he voted against the fabled “Lincoln Yards” & “The 78” projects, Tom Skilling looks at when Spring-like weather will return, Roe shares stories of when he got in trouble as a broadcaster, and the Top Five@5 features Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s tearful farewell from City Hall.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.