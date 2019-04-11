Roe Conn Full Show (4/10/19): Ald. Brendan Reilly explains his “no” vote on the Lincoln Yards project, Tom Skilling looks at when Spring-like temps return, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, April 10th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Joe Donlon reports on an update the case of Melodie Gliniewicz, Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) discusses why he voted against the fabled “Lincoln Yards” & “The 78” projects, Tom Skilling looks at when Spring-like weather will return, Roe shares stories of when he got in trouble as a broadcaster, and the Top Five@5 features Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s tearful farewell from City Hall.
