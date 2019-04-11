× PolyScience President Philip Preston: “There is no future in being an ‘okay’ manufacturer”

It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with PolyScience President Philip Preston about being at the forefront of temperature control manufacturing. Philip talks about how he became involved with PolyScience, the many different applications for precise temperature control, how temperature control has influenced the culinary industry, the importance of looking for emerging markets, the challenges of being president of a manufacturing facility, the drive for continuous improvement, the amount of time it takes to develop new products, what drives him to come to work each day and if Chicago is a good manufacturing town.

