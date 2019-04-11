× Neighborhoods Matter: Off the Record with Heartland Cafe co-founder Katy Hogan in Rogers Park

“Off the Record” is a series of conversations with prominent Chicagoans in their communities. Tonight on Extension 720, Justin is joined by Heartland Cafe co-owner Katy Hogan at Royal Coffee in Rogers Park. Katy talks about how the neighborhood is changing, the amount of businesses that are being forced out by rising rents, the revolutionary streak that still exists in Rogers Park, what it means to her that they are tearing down the Heartland Cafe, Maria Hadden unseating Alderman Joe Moore in the last election, the impact Loyola University has on the neighborhood, the movement in the area to buckle down on crime and if she plans on staying in Rogers Park.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.