MVPP: Two 86 year old lifelong Chicago baseball fans hope to visit their 100th minor league park this summer

Our MVPP of the day is Ed Chainski who has a life long friendship not only with the White Sox but with his friend Steve Mullins (a Cubs fan) who he has been going to minor league games with for years! The two are about to embark on their 100th minor league park this summer. Go Sox!