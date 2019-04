× Make Your Own Herb-Infused Oils (Yes, THAT Kind of Herb)

Chrissy Bellman, founder & CEO of LEVO Oil Infusion, joins Scott on the phone from Denver, Colorado. Her LEVO machine has been deemed the KitchenAid of cannabis by Forbes, and it’s easy to see why. Herb-infused oils without the mess or the stench. Listen to learn more!