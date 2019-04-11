Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 4-11-19

Posted 5:00 PM, April 11, 2019, by , Updated at 05:01PM, April 11, 2019

Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Chicago’s Inspector General finding the city’s gang database disorganized and outdated, Chicago shootings being up in April, Governor J.B. Pritzker’s graduated income tax amendment passing a Senate committee, the Cubs losing to the Pirates, the Sox being swept by the Rays, the Bulls ending their season with a loss, kicker Robbie Gould possibly ending up back with the Bears and a Star Wars celebration taking over Chicago.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.