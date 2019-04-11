× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 4-11-19

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Chicago’s Inspector General finding the city’s gang database disorganized and outdated, Chicago shootings being up in April, Governor J.B. Pritzker’s graduated income tax amendment passing a Senate committee, the Cubs losing to the Pirates, the Sox being swept by the Rays, the Bulls ending their season with a loss, kicker Robbie Gould possibly ending up back with the Bears and a Star Wars celebration taking over Chicago.