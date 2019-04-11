× Hip hip artist Brother Ali: “If you only know hip hop from commercial radio I could see why you wouldn’t like it”

The tremendous hip hop artist Brother Ali joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about his great career, when he first became interested in hip hop, the advantages of being an independent artist, why he chooses to be politically active and socially conscious, the impact that religion and spirituality has had on his career, the parallels between Islam and hip hop, being part of the Rhymesayers collective and his appearance this weekend at the I Heart Halal Festival.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.