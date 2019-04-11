× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #9: How to Make It

Tonight on Extension 720: How to make it. Lake Bell has made a name for herself as an indie filmmaker. But next week, she debuts a network sitcom. We talk about her life in Hollywood. Also, Brother Ali is coming to Navy Pier this weekend. The indie rapper from Minneapolis explains his career and how his faith has helped him navigate. We take a trip to PolyScience in Niles, get introduced to the Movie Trivia Schmoedown and head to Rogers park to continue our neighborhood tour with the Heartland Cafe’s Katy Hogan. It’s Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann. That’s how we make it.

