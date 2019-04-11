× Dan Fienberg talks “Fosse/Verdon”, “Barry”, “Game of Thrones” and all the TV you need to see

Dan Fienberg of the Hollywood Reporter joins Nick Digilio for some serious TV talk as they look at what you need to be watching.

Nick and Dan share their thoughts on the premiere of FX’s “Fosse/Verdon”, HBO’s latest season of the dark hitman comedy “Barry”, the upcoming final season of “Game of Thrones” and much more. You can read all of Dan’s thoughts over at The Fien Print and follow him on Twitter for all your TV news.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)