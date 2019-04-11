Dan Fienberg talks “Fosse/Verdon”, “Barry”, “Game of Thrones” and all the TV you need to see

Actors Sam Rockwell, left, and Michelle Williams pose together at the premiere screening of FX's "Fosse/Verdon" at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Monday, April 8, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Dan Fienberg of the Hollywood Reporter joins Nick Digilio for some serious TV talk as they look at what you need to be watching.

Nick and Dan share their thoughts on the premiere of FX’s “Fosse/Verdon”, HBO’s latest season of the dark hitman comedy “Barry”, the upcoming final season of “Game of Thrones” and much more. You can read all of Dan’s thoughts over at The Fien Print and follow him on Twitter for all your TV news.

