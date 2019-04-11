CPD Cmdr. Sean Loughran on fellow officers saving man from icy Lake Michigan: “I’m incredibly proud.”

Posted 7:55 PM, April 11, 2019, by , Updated at 07:50PM, April 11, 2019

Body cam footage of Chicago Police Officers rescuing Eric Gale and his dog Pika from Lake Michigan

Five Chicago police officers and one sergeant were honored this week for saving a man whose dog fell into Lake Michigan earlier this year. CPD 20th District Commander Sean Loughran joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about that day, and the courage it took for the officers to brave the icy waters to save a life.

