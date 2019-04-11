× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.11.19: The Force Awakens

Star Wars Celebration 2019 is finally here, and we’re geeking out! Bill and Wendy speak with Rebel Force Radio’s Jimmy Mac to get the latest news about this year’s ultimate Star Wars experience. Plus, Dean Richards reviews new films including “Hellboy”, “Little”, and “Missing Link”.



