Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 4.11.19: Andrea Darlas shares some VERY exciting news

We have finally found out who is the voice behind the GEICO Hump Day Camel Commercial! And it’s all thanks to Bill! Bill and Wendy talk about their favorite commercials. Plus, Andrea Darlas, award-winning radio and television news anchor and reporter at WGN Radio, drops by to share some very exciting news. Andrea has been hired as senior director of constituent engagement at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign!

