Actress Lake Bell on her new sitcom 'Bless This Mess': "Any kind of comedy that I'm going to be involved with is going to be kind-spirited"

The amazing writer, director and actor Lake Bell joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss her new sitcom, “Bless This Mess,” which debuts on ABC on Tuesday, April 16th. Lake talks about the process of getting the series made, if there is a little bit of reality in the show, the challenge of making the “fish out of water” storyline fresh, wanting the show to be inclusive and not mean spirited, the differences between working on an independent project and a network sitcom, when she first became interested in writing and if she’s prepared to be attached to a possible long-term project.

