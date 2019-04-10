× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/10/19: US Economic Recession? “Take An Umbrella Just In Case”

Steve Bertrand has his eyes on the economic data coming out this afternoon, but that didn’t stop Terry Savage from comparing the banking analyst on Capital Hill this morning to the consistency of weather men and women when it comes to predicting the next recession. They also touched on charitable deductions (of which Steve has some thoughts) but also how Terry Savage is sharing her column on disability insurance and why it’s a good idea to have it.