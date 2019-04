× Rock Band Takes On U.S. Government Over Censorship

Sound Sessions host, Michael Heidemann calls up bassist Leah Julius of the heart-pulsating, rock mega-force known as Thunderpussy who are taking on the US government over trademark rights to their band name. To support the group use #TrademarkThunderpussy on your socials!

Host – Michael Heidemann